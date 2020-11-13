Shiskine lift the cake stand

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

A total of 22 ladies from Shiskine and Machrie Bay golf clubs played in Kilbrannan Cake Stand, played at Shiskine on Thursday November 5.

The competition was played in accommodating weather, not too cold or windy and no rain.





The Shiskine course was in very good condition and some excellent scores were returned.

The Stableford points were totalled for the two teams and on this occasion, Shiskine won.

The trophy, complete with its knitted cup cakes, was presented as were two special prizes kindly donated by the ladies’ captains, Clare Buchanan of Machrie Bay and Jerry Arthur of Shiskine.

The ladies agreed that they had enjoyed it which is the main objective of this competition, so success all round. Everyone looks forward to next year when Machrie Bay hope to get revenge.





Saturday November 7, ladies’ club championship qualifier round two. Silver:

1 and scratch Mairi Pollock 78-10=68 BIH, 2 Jenni Turnbull 86-18=68, 3 Fiona Miller 81-12=69 BIH. Bronze: 1 Sally Brooke’s 99-22=77, 2 Carole Stewart 99-21=78, 3 Julia Salton 110-31=79 BIH.

Gents club championship qualifier. 1st Class: 1 and scratch T Mitchell 69-4=65 BIH;

2 A Stewart 73-8=65 BIH, 3 S Miller 73-8=65. 2nd Class: 1 B Sherwood 78-16=62;

2 Q Oliver 88-24=64; 3 M Baigent 83-18=65. Magic twos W Paton, A Miller and S Miller.

Arran Golfers Association

Saturday November 7, Winter League/Duncan Trophy at Machrie Bay Golf Club. This match was rearranged from the previous Sunday due to the rain. On the second times of asking we have teams of four rather than the normal teams of eight.

Many thanks to Machrie Bay for hosting and to David for all his hard work on the course. There is no catering during all of the winter for this competition.

Machrie won both games against Corrie. Brodick won both games against Shiskine. It was great to see young Rory and Ross playing in this competition. Lamlash and Whiting Bay shared the spoils with one game each.

So the table after round one is: Brodick 2, Machrie Bay 2, Lamlash 1, Whiting Bay 1, Corrie 0, Shiskine 0.

Next round (round two) will be played at Whiting Bay Golf Club on Sunday December 6.

Keep an eye on AGA’s Facebook group for updates.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Saturday November 7, AGA Winter League round one. After the postponement last week due to weather and ground conditions, round one got underway at Machrie with the reduced format of four-man teams.

The WBGC team of John Pennycott, Dougie Auld, Kevin Macaleney and ‘Sonic’ fought out a creditable draw against a strong Lamlash team.

Brodick and Machrie each won their ties to leave Lamlash and WBGC sharing the mid table position on one point each. On now to round two scheduled for Whiting Bay on Sunday December 6 when we play Machrie.

Fixtures

Sunday November 15 – Yellow Tees Stableford. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday November 5, Yellow Medal. 1 Lee Dutton 81-21=60 BIH, 2 Ian Bremner 68-8=60, 3 Alan Smith 76-14=62. Magic two Andy Smith @16th.

Fixtures: Thursday November 12, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am. Sunday November 15, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon starts. Please note – There will be no Lamlash /Whiting Bay friendly matches until after the New Year due to the pandemic.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday November 8, sweep. 1 A Smith net 57.

Monday November 9, Monday Cup. 1 R McLean 70-13=57 and scratch, 2 L Hartley 73-15=58 BIH over A McDonald. Magic two R McLean @2nd.

Fixtures: Saturday November 14, sweep, organise own groupings and register in the normal process. Monday November 16, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday November 10, Winter Cup. 1 John Pennycott 66, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 67 BIH, 3 Phil Betley 67. Magic two Phil Betley.

Fixtures: Saturday November 14, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon. Tuesday November 17, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon.