Arran rallies to Christmas shoebox appeal

This week 118 Christmas shoeboxes left the island at the start of the first leg of their journey over land and sea to countries in Eastern Europe.

There they will be given as Christmas gifts to needy men, women and children who have so very little. These boxes contain, as well as warm hats scarves and gloves, many items that we, who have so much, take for granted, like a cake of soap, a new toothbrush or a bottle of shampoo. These simple things mean a great deal to people living in poverty.

Blythswood Care is a Christian charity which was set up more than 25 years ago with a mission to transform lives through the impact of education, community action and gospel activities. As well as running the Christmas Shoebox Appeal they have a number of charity shops throughout the country.





St Bride’s Church in Brodick has been acting as a collecting and checking point for the shoebox appeal for more than 20 years and, although this has proved to be a very challenging year, we have been delighted by the response we have received from people all over the island.

A huge thank you to everyone who helped this year from the ladies who knitted, to those who collected and wrapped boxes, checked full boxes or filled boxes with the many individual items donated by our supporters.

We are also enormously grateful to all those who managed to fill a box as well as those who donated cash. More than £813 was collected which will help towards transport costs.

A big thank you goes to Susan Dobson for all her hard work including, with the help of her husband Alastair, taking all the boxes to the mainland.





A final word to any knitters out there who may be looking for something to keep them occupied over the winter months. Why don’t you start knitting for next year’s appeal? Thank you.

Sheena Mclean

The shoebox appeal helps children like this. NO_B46box01