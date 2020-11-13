Announcements – November 13, 2020

DEATH

MCCONNELL, Elizabeth McCallum

Peacefully, at Abbotsford Nursing Home, Ardrossan on Wednesday 4 November, beloved wife of Willie; much loved mother of Jack, Iain, Anne and Calum; devoted Gran to Hannah, Mark, Alan, Glenn, Dayni and Lizanne and proud Great-Grandma to Freddie, Clara, Benji, May, Ruairidh and Finlay. Family funeral service in West Kilbride Parish Church on Friday 13 November at 1pm, and graveside service at Lamlash Cemetery, Isle of Arran, on Monday 16 November at 1pm, when cars will leave from Fen Place, Whiting Bay at 1230. Family flowers only please. Donations welcome to The Ayrshire Hospice in Ayr.

acknowledgement

BLEAKLEY, Alan

Grace, Michael and family thank most sincerely Jean Hunter for the lovely service, David and Clair Hendry for all their help, Tricia for caring for Alan’s bulldog Polly, Eleanor for the flowers (including Alan’s Dahlias from his garden), The Douglas Hotel for catering, Grant and Carol, all our friends and neighbours for phone calls, cards and flowers and a big thank you to all the wonderful nurses and physiotherapists of Wards 2A and 2B at Crosshouse Hospital for the dedicated care that both Alan and Grace received.