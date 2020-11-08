Covid cluster detected at high school as Arran shuts down

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A small cluster of Covid-19 cases have been detected at Arran High School, NHS Ayrshire & Arran today confirmed.

As a result their Test and Protect team is conducting contact tracing within the school with individuals are being told to self-isolate at home for 14 days following contact with a small cluster of cases who have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, a number of pupils were absent on Monday with parents reluctant to send them to school, but the senior staff say the school is safe and will stay open.





Lynne McNiven, director of public health, said: ‘We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure people that every measure is being taken to protect pupils and staff.’

Meanwhile, Arran is heading into virtual lockdown after a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases on the island. There have now been a confirmed total of 14 cases on Arran.

‘Some cases of community transmission have not have clear contact with known cases. This reflects the situation in other parts of the country but means that determined effort will be needed to limit further spread.’ said Arran Medical Group.

The Test and Protect team is also carrying out Covid-19 contact tracing around a relatively small number of individuals across the island, and this includes the Little Rock café in Brodick.





As a result of the rise in Covid cases a number of pubs, hotels, cafes and shops have decided to to temporarily close including the Kinloch Hotel, The Wineport, Arran Active and Inspirations of Arran and others are closing by the day. Hooked and Cooked takeaway in Brodick has also closed after the positive test result of an employee. The Arran Heritage Museum and Rosaburn Cafe is also now closed.

In relation to Little Rock, Ms McNiven said: ‘We are in the process of contacting all those identified as close contacts through this process and advising them to self-isolate for 14 days.

‘We are extremely grateful to the staff of Little Rock café for their support, understanding and ongoing vigilance throughout this contact tracing exercise.

‘While the café had robust distancing and hygiene processes in place to minimise the risk of viral spread and to support Test and Protect, the owners decided to close voluntarily. Since then, a small number of other food premises associated with a positive case have also voluntarily closed.

‘We would like to thank the Little Rock café and the other businesses for their support in ensuring the safety of those living or visiting the island.

‘We are reminding people to be vigilant for the symptoms of a fever, new persistent cough or loss of taste or smell they need to self-isolate immediately and book a test for COVID-19,’ she added.