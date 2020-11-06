Time is running out to have your say on new fish farm proposal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Proponents and objectors have just days to make their views heard on a planning application by the Scottish Salmon Company which has made a revised application for planning permission to establish a fish farm near Millstone Point in the north east of Arran.

The well publicised application for 12 x 120m in circumference fish pens, and accompanying feed barge, is currently being considered by North Ayrshire planning officials, and members of the public have until Monday November 9 to submit comments on the application.

The revised application, reducing the scale of the operation slightly, has already garnered 267 comments, 245 objecting to the proposal and 22 in support of it.





Those wishing to add their opinion to the proposal can do so before the deadline by visiting the North Ayrshire Council eplanning website at www.eplanning.north-ayrshire.gov.uk and entering the planning application number 19/00609/PPM.

The determination – once planning officials have taken all of the application detail and comments into consideration – is expected to be made at a planning meeting on Wednesday December 2.