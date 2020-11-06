Happy second birthday to Bay Wool & Crafts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bay Wool & Crafts have been trading from Whiting Bay for two years and owners Kat and Stevie Sparshott said this week: ‘How time flies when you’re having fun!’

They would like to thank all our customers – locals, island visitors, mail-orders – for all their support, especially during these uncertain times.

The shop now showcases work from 28 of Arran’s crafters and artists, ‘so thank you too to all of them: we’re delighted to be able to provide a platform for such gifted people to exhibit their wares. Customers are often amazed at the variety and talent on offer, and the shop has now become a must-visit destination in its own right,’ said the couple.





The shop opened with a bang on November 5, 2018.

Kat said: ‘We love welcoming back all our regular locals – and some not so regular ones and to hear all about our visitors’ experiences on the island, whether they’ve been coming back to Arran all their life, or that this is their first visit.

‘When people tell us what a great shop this is and how talented our local contributors are, it makes us proud to be able to show off their skills. Recently, we’ve been grateful for customers who have continued to support us by making use of our mail order and island delivery services.

‘While the shop wouldn’t be what it is without its customers and contributors, huge thanks must also go to the team running the shop day-to-day – Jill, Linda, Nancy and Lynn – for manning the till and keeping the shop opening with a smile and a friendly word for all. Thanks also for your help and advice with crochet and knitting projects, and for facilitating our charity efforts, which we hope to reinstate next year, and our Knit & Blether Wednesdays.





‘Here’s to many more years to come!’