Happy Hallowe’en

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is great to bring photographs of lots of smiling children to the pages of the Banner this week.

We have devoted nearly five pages to our Hallowe’en coverage – and we make no apology for it.

Staff at every school on the island went above and beyond their daily devotion to make sure all the pupils in their charge had a Hallowe’en to remember in the year all village events had to be cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic.





Praise must also go to the Arran Ranger Service which came up with the wonderful idea of the Tattie-bogle trail, Nearly 50 families and groups took it to their heart and came up with some wonderful creations, which brought a smile to the faces of everyone who saw them.

So three cheers for everyone who brought some happiness to the island this Hallowe’en because, as we have seen this week, the pandemic is not over by a long way.

And this has brought disappointment to those who wished to remember the fallen on Remembrance Day. Ceremonies at the island’s war memorials are the victim of the tough tier 3 gathering restrictions.

With England now in lockdown and the First Minister already talking about making travel restrictions law to stop people moving around, how long is it till Scotland may face its second national lockdown? Next Tuesday is the first review of the new tiers, so we may learn more then.





Whatever the next few weeks bring, everyone is hoping the actions then may yet save Christmas and that is to be desired. Let’s all do our bit to make a family Christmas a reality.