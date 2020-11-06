Hallowe’en happenings around Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

While the pandemic may have scuppered plans for the traditional Hallowe’en parties around Arran this year it could certainly not stop the enthusiasm of children – and adults – who continued to celebrate the popular occasion with small, local dressing up and themed events.

Children around the island enjoyed dressing up as their favourite characters, from superheroes, witches, ghouls, ghosts and zombies to fairy tale princesses, at school events instead of the usual village hall parties attended by large numbers.

Some schools added to the excitement with special Hallowe’en themed lunches and those that were able to provided additional themed activities such as games, dancing and various activities that could take place safely within the confines of the regulations.





At Arran High School teachers made a special effort at celebrating the occasion with faculty members and pupils dressing up for the day while also enjoying a Hallowe’en themed lunch at the canteen and a Hallowe’en quiz for house points.

Lamlash Primary pupils enjoyed an afternoon of activities ranging from dodgeball, pumpkin crafting to a ‘protect the egg’ challenge which also saw pupils earning points for their colour house.

Pupils also enjoyed outdoor activities with a flash mob, including pupils from P1 to P7, taking part in a ‘Thriller’ dance.

Across Arran all schools and Early Years providers helped to ensure that children still continued to enjoy Hallowe’en celebrations in some form or another and, although on a smaller scale than usual, it was a welcome respite from the unusual times they are all experiencing and a return to some familiar fun.





Here is a round up of some of the school events from around the island.