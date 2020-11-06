Girls get active on annual sports day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 50 girls from Arran High School joined with tutors and teachers to celebrate the work and progress around girls’ participation in sport by taking part in the annual Active Girls Day last week.

Taking place on Friday October 30, the annual initiative is supported by the national agency for sport, sportscotland, and with the help of young leaders and role models it promotes and celebrates sport and physical activity for girls.

The days’ activities started early, all girls, parents, and female members of staff were invited to participate in tennis before school at the Lamlash tennis courts and 11 players went along to have a quick game.





At interval and lunchtime, roller derby and hockey was on offer and 15 pupils took part in this event which was delivered by North Ayrshire Sports Academy pupils. At lunchtime Zumba was available on the AstroTurf and this was very well attended, with around 30 pupils joining in on the fun activity to celebrate the day.

A high school spokeswoman said: ‘Many thanks to everyone who got involved on the day. With the help of the North Ayrshire Sports Academy pupils, teachers and staff, the day was a huge success which was enjoyed by all.’

Participants celebrate Active Girls Day with an early morning game of tennis. No_B45active01

North Ayrshire Sports Academy pupils hosted a roller derby and hockey event in the afternoon. No_B45active02





Pupils prepare to take part in a hockey exercise. No_B45active03

An afternoon Zumba class attracted more than 30 participants. No_B45active04