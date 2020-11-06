Arran Banner golf – week 45

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Shiskine recently held its first junior fun days to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

Bad weather had forced organisers to reschedule them.





Four juniors took part on the first day and eight on the second. They played over six holes from the junior tees. The emphasis was on fun. Each junior was encouraged to mark a ‘card’.

Each hole was different and points were awarded for nearest the pin, drive nearest the line and for least number of shots over the burn. Points were also awarded for the least shots taken to sink putts.

There was a prizegiving in the clubhouse afterwards and goody bags were handed out. Many thanks to everyone who helped out and made both days successful.

Ladies section: Sunday November 1, Ladies Club Championship qualifier 1 Silver: 1 Shona Weir 85-12=73 BIH; 2 Mairi Pollock 83-10=73; 3 Elizabeth Kelso 96-20=76, BIH. Scratch Ann May 82. Bronze: 1 Sally Brookes 107-22=85; 2 Carole Stewart 107-21=86; 3 Clare Buchanan 114-27=87.





Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday November 3, Winter Cup, 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 65; 2 Brian Sherwood 70;

3 Phil Betley 72. Magic two: Alex Morrison-Cowan.

Fixtures: Owing to the Winter League being played on Saturday November 7 at Machrie, the Lochranza Hotel Cup will now be played on Saturday November 14, tee off noon. Tuesday November 10: Winter Cup, tee off noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday November 7, 18 hole Sweep. Medal tees. Please arrange your own games and register via email. Monday November 9, Monday Cup, Noon shotgun start.

Lamlash Golf Club

Fixtures: Thursday November 5, Yellow Medal, 11am draw. Saturday November 7, Winter League – Lamlash v Whiting Bay at Machrie, 10am. Sunday November 8, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon starts.

Brodick Golf Club

Fixtures: Sunday November 8, Brandon qualifier. Postponed Saturday Cup will now be played on Saturday November 21.

The smiling juniors who took part in the golf fun day at Shiskine. NO_B45golf01