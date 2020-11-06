Announcements – November 6, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Bleakley – Alan. Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital on Sunday, 1st November 2020. Alan, of Brodick and formerly of Grouse Lodge, Dippin, dearest husband of Grace, dear father of Michael and loving grandfather to Talia and Karis, brother of Elaine, a dear uncle of the family and very close friend of Grant, Carol and Scott. Funeral private due to current circumstances on Monday, 9th November at 11:30am. No flowers please, donations if desired to, Guide Dogs for the Blind Association (SC038979) at, guidedogs.org.uk .

BOSCAWEN – Alistair John Evelyn died on 24th October, aged 57. Devoted husband of Lulu, beloved son of Judy and Simon and brother of Dave and Johnnie. A small private funeral will be held on Wednesday 4th November, in Cambridgeshire. A celebration of his life will take place when it can be done properly. No flowers. Donations if desired to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA peasgoodandskeates.co.uk