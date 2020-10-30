Zoom into mountain festival annual meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Like many other events up and down the country, what would have been the 14th consecutive year of the Arran Mountain Festival had to be cancelled in May due to the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of Covid 19.

As is usual at this time of year the organising committee gather for our agm to reflect on the previous year and to look ahead to the coming festival on the weekend of 14-17 May 2021.

The committee invites you to join the meeting to find out how you can get involved in this popular annual festival, be it as a participant, walk leader, committee member or sponsor.





Due to Covid restrictions the agm is behind held via Zoom this year on Tuesday November 3 at 6.30pm. To be able to take part, please register via the AMF Facebook page or AMF website.

Chairman Jackie Kemp said: ‘At AMF we feel that it is important to promote that the festival is a wholly community based, volunteer led organisation where we actively encourage local involvement and participation, so why not join us at the agm.

‘This will enable you to find out more about what the Arran Mountain Festival is all about and provide the opportunity for you to contribute your thoughts and suggestions for the festival going forward.

‘We look forward to welcoming you on Tuesday,’ he added



