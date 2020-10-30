Lest we forget even in a pandemic

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Determined efforts were being made this week in an attempt to have Remembrance Day services on the island, in recognition of Armistice Day, next Sunday.

However, it is clear that any war memorial services which do go ahead will have to be very different from events in more normal times.

However, talks are continuing involving North Ayrshire Council, Police Scotland, Brodick Improvements Committee and the British Legion in a bid to find a compromise that would allow a small event to take place in Brodick. Other villages, including Corrie and Pirnmill, are keeping a close eye on developments.





Arran Community Council discussed the matter at their meeting on Zoom this week with chairman Bill Calderwood commenting. ‘There can be no parade of the Army Cadets in Brodick this year but we believe that by adhering to social distancing and putting all necessary measures in place a Remembrance Day service in some form can go ahead.

‘Rest assured the day will not go unrecognised, he added.

Full details of any services which are going ahead will be in next week’s Banner.

Last year’s service at Brodick war memorial. 01_B46remeber06



