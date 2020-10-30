Arran MSP welcomes smoke alarm delay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson has welcomed the announcement that new legislation which requires all homes in Scotland to have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will be delayed until February 2022, as reported in last week’s Banner.

Agreed cross-party in January 2019, new measures were meant to be in place by February next year. However, those to whom the measures apply had little or no notice of the new regulations or the timescale for their implementation.

Following concerns raised by numerous constituents, many from Arran, last week Mr Gibson had contacted the housing minister Kevin Stewart asking that the deadline be extended, and this he has now agreed to do.





It means implementation of the new regulations, which extend the standard that currently applies to private rented property and new-builds to all homes in Scotland, will be moved to February 2022.

The Scottish government has already made over £15 million of loan funding available for social landlords to procure and install the necessary alarms to ensure their tenants are safe, and feel safe, in their homes. An additional £870,000 in each of the last two years has also been provided to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to support their home safety visits to vulnerable and high-risk people

Mr Gibson said: ‘I will ensure that constituents have the support, information and advice they need to make changes in advance of the new standards coming into force in February 2022.’



