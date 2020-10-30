Arran Banner golf – week 44

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday October 22, Shiskine Ladies Away Golfing Society at Machrie Bay Golf Club, singles 9 holes. 1 and scratch Alice Anderson 42-9=33, 2 Pat Adamson nett 37, 3 Jenni Turnbull 47-9=38

Team Tri-Am, 1 Alice Anderson, Elizabeth Kelso, Esther Henderson 70, 2nd. Jenni Turnbull, Marlene Waudby, Clare Buchanan (ghost!) 73.





Sunday October 35, gents Sunday Stableford. 1st Class: 1 S Kerr 25pts BIH, 2. P Betley 21pts BIH, 3 Wm Kelso 21pts. 2nd Class: 1 R Waine 25pts, 2 Q Oliver 23pts, 3 T Ellis 21pts.

Shiskine Ladies Team Tri-Am winners Alice Anderson, Esther Henderson and Elizabeth Kelso. NO_B44golf01

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday October 22, back nine medal. 1 Derek Harrison 41-10.5=30.5, 2 Ian Bremner 37-4=33. Best scratch Iain Murchie 36. Overall winner of front/back 9 Derek Harrison 32.5+30.5=63, runner up Iain Murchie 34.5+33.5=67





Sunday October 25 – Winter Stableford. 1 Ian Bremner 34pts, 2 Derek Harrison 33 pts.

Best scratch Ian Bremner 26 points to Stableford no 2s.

Fixtures: Sunday November 1, Winter League at Machrie – team game Lamlash v Whiting Bay 11.50am start. No medal at Lamlash. Thursday November 5 yellow Medal,

draw at 11am.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday October 25, yellow tees sweep. A total of 21 played and returned a set of scores that defied the blustery conditions with 15 net scores in the 60s and 10 gross scores in the 70s. 1 Stan Rainey (11)-59, 2 John Pennycott (12)-60, 3 Nicol Auld (4)-61 acb and lowest gross, 4 Colin Nisbet (14)-61 acb. Nicol and Stan bagged the only magic twos of the day @3rd and 14th respectively

Fixture: Sunday November -1, AGA Winter League at Machrie, match v Lamlash tees off at 11.50am.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday October 24, 18 hole sweep. Winner D K Henderson 71-9=62

Fixtures: Saturday October 31, 18 hole sweep (medal tees), arrange your own tee times and register by e-mail. Monday November 2, Monday Cup, ballot and shotgun start at 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 25, Winter Cup Stableford, 27 played, CSS 37 points. 1 Fred Galbraith (15)41pts acb, 2 Graham Dobson (20)41pts, 3 Matt Keir (6)38pts.

Fixtures: Saturday October 31, Saturday Cup. Sunday November 1, Sweep.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Tuesday November 3, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon. Saturday November 7, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon.