Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 44

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday October 28, 2000

MP Brian Wilson unveils a plaque at the official opening of the Arran Learning Centre in Lamlash seen here with the other guests. The centre is a partnership between North Ayrshire Council, James Watt College and Argyll College and should open up a whole new range of learning opportunities on Arran. 01_B44tweY01

Ten Arran youngsters left the island last Monday under the tutelage of bagpiper Niall MacDonald to spend a week of intensive instruction at the Glasgow Piping Centre. They are left to right: Fraser Macdonald, James Turnbull, Keir Murdo, Tom Wheeler, Calum Gilmour, Ross Marshall, Niall MacDonald, James Thomson, Sandy Kerr, Sam Wheeler and Seonaid Anderson. 01_B44tweY02





The new owners at Murchies Stores in Lamlash are Alex and Marion Kelso who have come from Stewarton to take over the shop. 01_B44tweY03

Four generations of the Munro family met at the Kinloch Hotel recently to mark diamond wedding of George and Winnie Munro of Pirnmill. 01_B44tweY04 and 01_B44tweY05

Lucky first prize-winners of the Whiting Bay Improvement Association grand draw last week were Jimmy and Ann Gibson of Lamlash who won a super three day holiday in New York with VIP flights from Glasgow. 01_B44tweY06



