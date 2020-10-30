Announcements – October 30, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Death

Blain, Denise –

In Bristol on October 27th Denise Blain, much loved wife of Giles, mother of Evie, daughter of Cathie, David and Sheila and sister of Hazel, Pamela and Fraser.

Denise’s funeral will be private in Bristol but we hope to be able soon to bring her home to Sannox to celebrate her life with the community here.

Very sadly missed.

Acknowledgement

Murchie, Archie –

Morag, Karyn and families would like to thank everyone for cards, phone calls and messages received after Archie’s sudden death. Thanks also to David and Clair Hendry for funeral arrangements, Eric Dunn for a fitting eulogy and all who stood by the roadside and came to the cemetery

Memoriam

In memory of

Robert (Rodger) McDowall

who died on 2nd November 2019.

Sadly missed by his wife Lesley and sons Graham and Paul.

You’ll always be in our thoughts.