Public consulted on Gaelic language plan

Education Scotland’s draft Gaelic language plan for 2020-2025 is now available for public consultation. The draft plan will remain open for comment from until November 29, 2020.

Gayle Gorman, HM chief inspector and chief executive of Education Scotland, is keen to hear from those from across Scotland on their views of Education the draft Gaelic Language plan.

She said: ‘Education Scotland recognises that Gaelic is an integral part of Scotland’s heritage, national identity and current cultural life. We are committed and proud to work with and alongside the profession and partners supporting Gaelic, through the curriculum, professional learning and the way in which we define Gaelic education. As we look ahead, we want to hear the views of Scotland’s education workforce, stakeholders, partners and members of the public on our draft Gaelic Language Plan.’





‘The Gaelic language plan is part of our corporate plan and helps to exemplify further how Gaelic is embedded in our role. It builds on our previous successes and is ambitious for Gaelic.’

The new plan articulates with the aims of the national Gaelic language plan 2018-2023 to: increase the use of Gaelic; increase the learning of Gaelic; and promote a positive image of Gaelic.

‘We continue to work in collaboration with stakeholders, learners, practitioners and communities to improve educational experiences and outcomes for those in Gaelic education which in turn contributes to enabling a sustainable future for Gaelic language in Scotland.

‘We invite stakeholders, partners and members of the public to take part in this consultation,’ Ms Gorman added.





Please email comments regarding the content of the plan to EdSGLPPublicConsultation@educationscotland.gov.scot before the closing date.