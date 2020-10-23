Trust take over wishing well

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Trust has taken over custody of Brodick’s famous wishing well at Brodick Pier from the Isle of Arran Rotary Club which has folded on the island.

The outgoing Rotarians donated their remaining funds of approximately £6,000 to the Trust, and agreed they would also be the best local organisation to take over their wishing well, which was established by the Rotary back in 2002.

As the island’s visitor gifting charity, the Arran Trust are extremely grateful for this generous donation and the opportunity to raise funds for Arran’s environmental and conservation groups, at an area of great visitor footfall.





To find out more about the Trust, check their website www.arrantrust.org

The Arran Trust were delighted to be handed over the keys to the wishing well by remaining Rotarians Penny Brass, Jim Lees and Kenny Bone at a socially distanced presentation. NO_B43wishing01



