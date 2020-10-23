Time to get involved

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The community survey in this week’s Banner gives everyone the chance to have their say on just how Arran can recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

This was brought sharply into focus this week with the news that the island has recorded its first positive Covid-19 cases in six months which is a worry.

Concerning too is the effect the current restrictions, and the proposed tiered system due to be introduced next month, are having on the island economy with around half of businesses reported to be at risk of closure.





The #WeAreArran2 community survey askes a range of questions, both personal and asking people’s views on a variety of issues to gauge what is important to the people of Arran going forward.

This is important as it allows the Arran Recovery Group and other organisations with proof of what they are saying if they are seeking funding or other support from the Scottish and UK government, the local authority or any other body.

And no one should think that their voice does not matter. The survey may be anonymous but, be in no doubt, that every single paper and online submission will be closely scrutinised and its contents added to the final results.

We hope that the residents of Arran will embrace the survey as their way of making their contribution to the recovery of island.





Clearly there is still a long way to go and as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made clear this week there are many sacrifices still to be made in the fight against the pandemic.

There is no doubt this week’s news of a small number of new Covid-19 cases has been a wake up call on the island and we hope everyone will now follow the government guidelines to keep everyone safe in the months ahead.