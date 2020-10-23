Rory and Jack are victors in junior championship

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Four juniors took part in the rescheduled Shiskine Junior Championship on Wednesday October 14, playing for the Handicap Trophy which was won by Jack Dunn with a fantastic Nett 32.

This was followed on Friday with a competition for the Scratch Trophy. Rory Currie beat Donald Currie and Stanley Tod, in a close match, beat Jack Dunn. In a closely contended Match Play the following day, the final result saw Rory beating his cousin Stanley on the 12th hole to win both the Scratch Trophy and the Junior Club Championship.





Congratulations to Rory and Jack, but well done to all four, who were a credit to themselves, their parents and the club. The club would like to acknowledge Clare Buchanan and her helpers for all their hard work in organising this event, without whom this wouldn’t happen.

Thursday October 15, Shiskine Ladies Away Golfing Society at Brodick Golf Club (12holes). 1 Alice Anderson 54-11=43, 2 Jenni Turnbull 56-12=45, 3 Sheila Gray nett 48 BIH, 4 Yvonne Brothers nett 48. Scratch Ann May 52.

Team Tri-Am. 1 Alice Anderson, Clare Buchanan, Fiona Scott 83, 2 Jenni Turnbull, Yvonne Brothers, Jerry Arthur 86, 3 Liz Kerr, Isobel MacDonald, Mary Tod 91.

Sunday October 18, gents 12 hole medal. 1st class: 1 A. Napier 45-7=38 BIH, 2 and scratch R Crawford 43-5=38, 3 A Stewart 47-7=49 BIH. 2nd class: 1 R Currie 48-13=35, 2 A Leek 55-16=39 BIH, 3 A Kerr 47-8=39. Magic twos: B Sherwood, W McNally, A Bannatyne, P Johnston, W Paton, R Crawford, R Traill and A Napier.





Fiona Scott and Clare Buchanan of the winning Tri-Am team. NO_B43golf01

Pictured receiving their trophies from Captain Fiona Henderson are Rory Currie, Stanley Tod and Jack Dunn. NO_B43golf02

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday October 11, Bogey competition. It’s been so long since we played a Bogey we had a fair old chat about how to score it before we started. Still, once we all understood what we were doing – you don’t often hear that at WBGC – we all enjoyed a fine morning’s golf.

A total of 20 played and half the field managed to better or tie the course. Dougie Auld managed to do it in style though by finishing 7 up on the course to win by 3 holes from David Blair. Result: 1 Douglas Auld (18)-7up, 2 David Blair (13)-4 up acb, 3 Patricia Tait (29)-4 up acb, 4 Ronnie Mann (12)-4 up.

Fixtures: Sunday October 25 Sweep, Yellow tees, winter rules now in place. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday October 18, Glenburn Cup. 1 Hugh McLelland 83-20=63, 2 Derek Harrison 85-21=64. Best scratch Ian Bremner 75. Magic twos Alan Smith @16th.

Fixtures; Sunday October 25, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday October 29, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday October 17, Sweep. 1 J McGovern 72-13=59

Monday October 19, Monday Cup. 1 J McGovern 71-11=60, 2 A Smith 73-12=61. Magic twos A Smith.

Fixtures: Saturday October 24, 18 hole Sweep, arrange your your own games and register by e-mail. Monday October 26, Monday Cup, shotgun start at 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 18, Winter Cup Stableford, 24 played, CSS 37 points. 1 David Hendry (14)41pts, 2 Greg McCrae (5 40pts, 3 Bruce Jenkins (7)39pts.

Fixtures: Sunday October 25, Winter Cup Stableford. Saturday October 31, Saturday Cup Stableford.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday October 20, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 34 pts, 2 Phil Betley 32pts, 3 Alistair MacDonald 30pts.

Fixture: Tuesday October 27, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.

AGA fixture

Sunday November 1, Winter League (Duncan Trophy), at Machrie Bay Golf Club. Tee Times will be as follows: 8.30am, 9.20am and 11.50am. Machrie Bay v Corrie – 8.30am; Brodick v Shiskine – 9.20am; Lamlash v Whiting Bay – 11.50am. Please note that there will be no catering. Team representative should inform Brian or Hamish of the result after the game.