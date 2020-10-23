Harriet makes herself at home in garden

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After Stevie and seagull last week the bird theme continues this week with Harriet the heron.

Harriet has been a regular visitor to the garden of Ruth and Alan Thompson in Murray Crescent, Lamlash for 23 years. But recently, for the first time, she brought a mate.

Ruth told the Banner: ‘It is the first time in 23 years she has ever allowed another heron into the garden. She got so friendly she used to come into the house but we had to stop that as with a 14ft wingspan she could easily do some damage.’





It is believed Harriet is from the heronry in the Whitehouse Woods.

Harriet with her mate in the Thompson’s garden. NO_B43heron01

Harriet in the Thompson’s home in July 2009. NO_B43heron02



