Community survey in this week’s Banner

Now it is your chance to have your say. The second community survey to be conducted by the Arran Recovery Group is on page 13 of today’s Banner and it is also available online.

The group welcome your insight and feedback but there had been concern with the previously hastily arranged survey about availability and the ability of those with the lack of technology or computer literacy skills to take part.

That is why a paper version of #WeAreArran community survey 2 has been made available in this week’s Banner which, when completed, should be handed into any Co-op store, Bay Kitchen and Stores, Pirnmill Post Office or On a Roll by Friday October 30.



