Announcements – October 23, 2020

DEATHS

FERRIS – John. Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday 10th October 2020, John aged 70 years. Beloved husband of the Late Sheena and a much loved dad to Sean and Martin, also his sister Margaret, who will be sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions a small family service will take place at Masonhill Crematorium. Donations if desired may be made to Arran War Memorial Hospital in memory of John.

HOSKINS – Constance (Connie) Anne (née Price) died peacefully on Tuesday 13 October 2020 aged 98 cared for by the dedicated staff at Montrose House. Adored and sadly missed by all who knew her. Anne’s funeral is to be held in Ayr at 11.15 am on Friday 23 October with family only.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HENDRY – Iain. Lavinia, Janet, Bert and family would like to thank everyone for the flowers cards and support received since the loss of Iain. Thank you to the Rev Ian MacLeod and Jean Hunter for the comforting service at the graveside.