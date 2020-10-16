Trust cash for arts heritage trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Last week, the Arran Trust, the island’s visitor gifting scheme, eventually managed to have a socially distanced cheque presentation to Arran Theatre and Arts Trust (ATAT), who received £8,436 towards an Arran Arts Heritage Trail last year. This will support the main funding for the project, received by the trust through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Arran has a rich arts heritage, and in December 2018, under the umbrella of Arran Theatre and Arts Trust, an application was submitted to assist in establishing an island-wide Arts Heritage Trail. The trail will be an archive highlighting the many important visual artists who have been inspired by the environment and landscapes of Arran.

The trail will offer both residents and visitors opportunity to visit, learn about and appreciate the locations which have inspired many artists, through a dedicated website, leaflets and place markers. The trail will work with local participants and skills will be learned in preserving the island’s arts heritage. Up to 15 sites with plaques will be established around the island at locations to be defined during the project.





If you have an environmental, conservational or heritage project that you feel the Arran Trust might support, then please apply online at www.arrantrust.org, or get in touch with by email: info@arrantrust.org.

Heather Gough of the Arran Theatre and Arts Trust receives the cheque from Tom Tracey of the Arran Trust as others look on. NO_B42trust01



