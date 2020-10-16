Plea to spend local as Shop Arran cancelled

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The popular pre-Christmas Shop Arran event has been cancelled this year.

The event was due to be staged on the weekend of November 27 but the ongoing pandemic has, unsurprizingly, led organisers to call it off.

However island shopkeepers are urging people to think twice about shopping online and instead support local businesses.





A spokeswoman for the Shop Arran group said: ‘After much discussion, we have concluded that the safety of all our shoppers and the island residents is paramount.

‘Promoting an event which would effectively draw large crowds over a three day weekend would be irresponsible, particularly for those with small shops. Do not despair though, the Christmas spirit will be very much here and we wholeheartedly welcome all our shoppers over an extended period of time.

‘After the year so far 2020 continues to be a challenge for many sectors and retail is not alone. Arran has many fantastic independent shops all of whom are working hard to get through 2020 and have thriving businesses well in to 2021 and beyond. Shopping locally has never been more important, especially over the next few months with Christmas on the horizon.

‘Many shops will be running their own Christmas promotions in November and December so we would ask everyone to think twice before shopping on-line and contact your favourite shops to find out more. You will be amazed what you can find on your very own door step! Also keep an eye on the Facebook Shop Arran page.’



