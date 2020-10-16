In search of Stevie the seagull

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The mystery of the seagull apparently playing fetch ball at Shiskine Golf Club may have been solved.

A reader contacted the Banner this week to give us some background the the seagull who has been making the news recently.

The lady, who asked not to be named said: ‘We call it Stevie as we can’t tell if it’s a male or female. It originally came from Shawlands, Glasgow. I rescued it from traffic when it was too young to fly. I know that the parents usually care for their young while they wander around until they can fly, but the situation didn’t allow for him to be released as he was also injured.





‘I decided to take him back to Arran where he lived in our bathtub for the first few weeks. During this time I did more reading on seagull habits and discovered that the parents actually supplement the juveniles’ feeding for their first year. We released Stevie to a popular seagull hangout at the bottom of hospital road where we went daily to feed Stevie.

‘Unfortunately Stevie decided to explore his other options, hence the golf ball. He’s not actually playing fetch, he thinks he’s being fed and if he manages to swallow a golf ball, that will be the end of Stevie, hence me writing.’

‘Today, I am going to Shiskine to see if I can find him. I’ll be taking my usual offerings of whitebait and seeded bread.’



