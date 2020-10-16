Announcements – October 16, 2020
Death
Murchie, Archie. Age 53, died suddenly on the 27th September at home. Dearly loved son, brother, father and partner of Karyn. Funeral will be on Mon 19th Oct, leaving Balnacoole 11.30, round the square and to the graveside for 12.00pm.