Son follows father into the ministry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Rev Gordon Macleod has finally followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a minister later in life.

Gordon was back on Arran this week to see his parents, the Rev Dr Ian Macleod and his mum Nancy, following his recent ordination in Liverpool Cathedral.

Gordon came to Arran at the age of seven and attended Brodick Primary and Arran High School. After school, he studied at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, qualifying three years later with a diploma in social work. Thereafter he worked as a social worker with the elderly for 25 years, during which time he also graduated as a Bachelor of Laws at London University.





Moving to England around seven years ago, he was employed by the Church of England, eventually commencing training for the priesthood, and is now Curate in the parish of Maghull and Melling in Liverpool.

His father’s career in the Church of Scotland, began first as a Lay Missionary in Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Shetland from 1961-1964. In 1964, he commenced study for the ministry at Glasgow University, and was ordained to his first charge of Canal Street in Paisley in 1969. Five years later, he came to the parishes of Brodick and Corrie, enjoying a 32 year ministry on Arran retiring at the age of 65 in 2006.

Both Ian and Gordon followed in a family tradition of ministry, Ian’s grandfather and Gordon’s great grandfather, Revd. Alexander Hendry, having been an Episcopalian minister in Glasgow.





Rev Dr Ian Macleod and Rev Gordon Macleod pictured this week in Brodick. 01_B41liverpool01