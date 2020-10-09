No bat concerns over glamping plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Concerns over bats and lizards have failed to stop a plan to build three glamping pods in Corriegills from being given the go ahead.

A planning application for the erection of three glamping pods, with permeable parking and paths at the former hotel and B&B The Sheilin, had been submitted to North Ayrshire Council, as previously reported in the Banner.

However objections and concerns regarding the development’s potential impact upon protected species, namely bats and common lizard, Zootoca vivipara, were raised.





As a result United Environmental Services (UES) was instructed to provide a response relating to ecology concerns, but these were largely dismissed.

The report states: ‘Bats require a structure to roost in and have been known to roost within buildings, bridges and other structures and trees. However, there are no buildings, structures or trees onsite or immediately adjacent to the site that will be impacted by the development. As such, the proposed development will have no impact on roosting bat sand a further bat roost potential survey/bat scoping survey is not required and cannot be undertaken due to the lack of roosting opportunities on site.

‘The entire site entirely comprises improved grassland which provides poor quality habitat for common lizard as it offers negligible foraging, hibernating and sheltered commuting opportunities. The hedgerows at the site boundaries offer some, albeit limited opportunities. As such, it is considered highly unlikely that common lizard are present on site and no further surveys are required.’

As a result they conclude: ‘Following a review of all documents and comments submitted as part of the planning application and a review of photos and aerial imagery of the site, it is UES’ opinion that the proposed development has a very limited potential to have adverse impacts upon any designated site or any protected or otherwise notable species.’





A digital image of the proposed glamping pods. NO_B33glamping01