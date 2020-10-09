Hebridean Princess given good to go status by VisitScotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Hebridean Island Cruises Ltd, the operator of the luxury 50 passenger Scottish cruise ship, Hebridean Princess, has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation by VisitScotland.

A regular visitor to Arran she will visit the island on her first cruise in March next year taking passengers to the Lochranza and Lagg distilleries.

Visit Scotland award a ‘We’re Good to Go’ certificate to all tourism businesses who have carried out a Covid-19 risk assessment to check they have everything in place to reopen safely.





Of the announcement, managing director, Ken Charleson said: ‘Protecting the health, safety and welfare of our guests, crew and the remote communities which we visit, is our number one priority and we have been working hard to adhere to government and public health guidance. We are delighted to have been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation for when we resume operations in March of next year.’

Hebridean Princess will recommence cruise operations on 1 March 2021 with a 4 night Greenock to Greenock departure, titled Pearls of the Clyde. It will visit Loch Fyne, Crarae Garden, Arran distilleries, Mount Stuart House, on the Isle of Bute, as well Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s masterpiece, Hill House.

Hebridean Princess will then sail to the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, Orkney, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Norway during the seasobn. With 30 individually designed cabins, all named after Scottish isles, castles, lochs and sounds, the ship is regarded as one of the finest country houses afloat.





The Hebridean Priencess on a previous visit to Arran 01_B12hebo1