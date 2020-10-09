Groups back running together while staying safely apart

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After a six month absence due to the Covid-19 lockdown, and the subsequent restrictions, two running groups on Arran were permitted to start back at the beginning of September.

Both groups are part of jogscotland/Scottish Athletics and as organised running groups adhere to the guidance issued by these bodies.

The Monday night group meet at 5.30pm in Whiting Bay and the jog leaders are Jean and Gordon McInnes. You can find their facebook page at jogscotlandarran or email jogscotlandarran@gmail.com for more details.





The Wednesday night group meet at 5.30pm at the Ormidale Pavilion and jog leaders are Lorna Logan and Gordon. You can find their facebook page at Arran Pace Makers where details of their running sessions are shared.

Jean commented: ‘It’s fantastic to be back running with the group. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from our members who also are delighted to be back. The camaraderie is wonderful which always helps us stay motivated through the winter when the weather is less kind. We’re hopeful that the group will be permitted to continue and updates will be shared through our facebook page.’

Due to the current guidance the numbers are restricted just now and anyone planning to join needs to book a place through the facebook pages of the groups. They also require to be member of jogscotland and be aged 18 or over.





The Monday night Whiting Bay group at Sandbraes after a recent run. NO_B41run01

The Arran Pace Makers on a recent run at Dunfion. NO_B41run02