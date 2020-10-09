Free heating helping to end fuel poverty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Advertorial

The Scottish government is offering free energy efficient heating for a limited period.

Householders should be entitled to claim this free government grant if they are on a range of benefits and local energy surveyor Paul Campbell is the man to get in touch with.





His Ardrossan-based company, Green Energy EPC, regularly travels over to Arran and they focus on providing heating systems, roof in room insulation, loft insulation and cavity wall insulation – which are all 100 per cent free under the scheme to help people on benefits reduce their bills and carbon footprint.

Single mum Louise Horne was this week over the moon about having her free high heat retention electric heating system and free solar panels installed in her Kilwinning home. They are so advanced they tell the customer if a door is open and to close it.

Fuel poverty is at an all time high affecting over 4.5 million homes throughout the UK. Arran has only one main energy source – electricity – which means higher bills, which may result in fuel poverty. This is caused by inadequate heating and insulation, low household incomes and the high rising costs of energy.

Individuals are experiencing the effects of this by having psychological stress, social isolation, exacerbating serious illness such as respiratory and circulatory conditions.





Children are suffering and are over twice as likely to suffer from conditions such as asthma and bronchitis as those living in a low heated home.

People shouldn’t have to decide between eating or heating. As prices increase, people in fuel poverty are falling into debt and can’t afford to properly do both.

It is important to know that there is help out there that isn’t common knowledge. Government funding is available to insulate your home and install new energy efficient heating system which will reduce your energy costs.

Why is it free?

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) began in April 2013. This is a government energy efficiency scheme in the UK to assist in reducing carbon emissions and end fuel poverty.

We all have been warned if it’s too good to be true it probably isn’t genuine.

This is a pity as so many people are missing out on free government funding to improve our homes.

ECO is totally focussed on the Home Heating Cost Reduction Obligation (HHCRO). This was introduced to help low income, fuel poor and vulnerable households to heat their homes. This includes actions that result in heating savings, such as the replacement of a broken heating system or the upgrade of an inefficient heating system and insulation to stop the heat escaping.

The current funding scheme is limited but it is applicable if you are on benefits such as state pension credits, child tax credits, child benefit, universal credit, disability living allowance, PIP and carer allowance, among others.

Paul Campbell can be contacted on 07972 411503 or by email at greenenergpc@outlook.com

Louise Horne with her new electric heating system. NO_B41green01

Paul with Louise outside her house with the new solar panels installed this week. NO_B41green02