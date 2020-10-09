Announcements – October 9, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Deaths

GRAHAM – Margaret.

Peacefully at home in Whiting Bay on the 5th October 2020. Much loved wife of James and mother of Douglas, Sandra and Gregor and loving grandmother of James, Douglas and Keivan. Regrettably, due to restrictions, the funeral on the 16th October will be by invitation.

HENDRY Iain – the family announce with great sadness his passing on the 7th October in Arran War Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband of Lavinia , father and grandpa.

Funeral private due to current restrictions. Many thanks to Arran medical team.