New drone video to promote coastline

Award-winning Scots photographer and filmmaker Jason Baxter has released a free drone film to help businesses promote Scotland post-lockdown.

Jason’s latest film, entitled ‘Scotland’s Coast’, looks to reconnect people with the natural beauty of Scotland’s coastline in Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters and hopes to provide a hidden perspective on some natural ‘gems’.

The four minute 32 second film, shot using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone, is available as a free release to help in the promotion of Scotland as a location and to help others in their marketing efforts for their own business, as well as for personal use.





The film contains a specially produced soundscape and no commentary so it can be used universally.

Speaking of the film, Jason Baxter said: ‘We are so fortunate to have such wonderful unspoilt and unparalleled landscapes in Scotland. A key part of the film is to remind people of what we are entrusted with and the need to safeguard it for future generations. It truly is part of our unique heritage. With the impact of lockdown across the country, I am hoping the tourism sector will want to use this film to highlight the natural beauty of Scotland’s coast and promote the country as a great tourism and business location.’

The footage includes locations as varied as Luskentyre beach (3m 40sec) on the Isle of Harris as the last rays of the sun light up the sand dunes into the deep rich tones of sunset; Aberlady Bay (35sec) in East Lothian on a sunny summer afternoon as a fly-over of the beach at low tide; and the first rays of sunlight illuminating the remote lighthouse at Tarbat Ness in Tain (3m 13sec).

Such filming is about working with nature, almost as a ‘co-producer’. Throughout the film, the approach has been based on creating drone footage that captures the raw beauty of nature from a creative viewpoint and not just from a standard stock view of a scene.





Filming with UAVs can be challenging in Scotland’s notoriously changeable weather conditions and more often than not the window of opportunity can be small. This film was shot in especially remote locations, which meant travelling hundreds of miles at short notice to be in the right place at the right time. The film took over two years to create, including editing time over lockdown.

The film is available at https://vimeo.com/452989856 and can be embedded on blogs, online media channels and social media with credit.

Neist Point on Skye which features in the drone video. NO_B40drone01