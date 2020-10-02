Ladies in the pink at Shiskine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Shiskine Golf Club ladies section had another fantastic, sunny, wind free day for Pink Day on Thursday September 24 to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research. With the Covid rules we were unable to hold a raffle, so I decided to wave the entry fee and have donations only. This year’s outfits varied from Rara skirts to onesies, all wee stunners!

1st Sheila Gray, Ruth Hardy, and Yvonne Brothers BIH; 2nd Fiona Henderson, Jenni Turnbull, and Jessie Hutton; 3rd Fiona Scott, Shelagh Rae, and Pat Adamson: 4th Isobel McDonald, Esther Henderson and Jerry Arthur.





All the players and some members who were unable to attend donated raffle prizes and money. Enormous thanks to all the participants for being there, to James Chocolates for our prizes, to Shiskine tearoom staff and the greenkeepers of their hard work. Between us we raised £443.45, just over £100 more than last year. this was quite unexpected in the circumstances.

Sundasy September 27, Shiskine Ladies Away Golfing Society at Corrie, Team Tri-am (best 2 nett scores). 1 Alice Anderson, Jerry Arthur and Jenni Turnbull 56. 2. Clare Buchanan, Piet Johnston and Kema Genda 63.

Singles: 1 and scratch Alice Anderson 39-9=30, 2 Jenni Turnbull 40-9=31, 3 Kema Genda 40-6=34. Nearest Pin @8th Kema.

Sunday September 27, gents 12 hole medal. 1st Class – 1 and scratch S Black 46-6=40 BIH, 2 C Watson 47-7=40, 3 J Morrison 49-5=44. 2nd Class – 1 R Traill 50-9=41 BIH,

2 C Rutterford 55-14=41, 3 W McNally 51-9=42. Magic twos Q Oliver and R Traill





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday September 23, The Bannatyne Cup. A total of 14 played and enjoyed superb golfing conditions although fading autumn light reduced the number of players competing in the evening. CSS stayed at 63, academic for Gus MacLeod really as he carded a superb net 57 to win by 8 shots from a clutch of players on 65.

1 Gus MacLeod (13) – 57 and lowest gross, 2 Kevin Jackson (8) – 65 acb, 3 David Brookens (12) – 65 acb, 4th John Pennycott (12) – 65.

Two magic two were recorded; David Morrison @4th and Kevin Jackson @16th.

Sunday September 27, The Cooper Angus par 3 competition. It is some time now since the Cooper Angus caravan park sponsored this competition but owner Jim Meehan left us a beautiful trophy to play for and the September weekend weather did its bit by providing a beautiful crisp morning to play it on. The ‘par 3’ is always a fun day with some intriguing hole layouts and a good number turned out for the 2020 edition. Continuing his fine run of recent form, the winner was John Pennycott with a net 49.

1 John Pennycott (12) – 49, 2 Nicol Auld (4) – 51 & 1/3, 3 Scott Adair (5)- 51 & 2/3

A good number of lady golfers took part and Trish Tait was the best placed with a score of 54. There were 23 magic twos scored. Too many to list here. Thanks to Ronnie Mann, our main sponsor this year, and also to captain Andy Martin and Stewart Hammond who each chipped in with generous donations.

Fixtures: Sunday October 4, Stableford Sweep, yellow tees. Wednesday October 7, The Tam Young Tankard winter stableford.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday September 24, Summer Cup, CSS 67. 1 Ian Bremner 73-8=65, 2 John O’Sullivan 91-24=67, 3 Neil Young 72-5=67, 4 Paul Cowan 73-5=68. Best scratch Neil Young 72. Magic twos Ian Bremner and Willie Currie @5th, hole 4 drawn – roll over continues.

Winner of Summer Cup (best 4 scores) Serge El Adm 63+64+65+56 = 248 total.

Runner-up Neil Young 61+64+60+64 = 249 total.

Saturday September 26, Texas Scramble, 36 played. 1 Iain Murchie, Ian Bremner, Val Crawford and Alistair Crawford 55-4.6 equals 58.4, 2 Willie Currie, Craig Young , Susan Butchard and Neil Young 55 -3 equals 52

Sunday, September 27, Medal Shield, CSS 67. 1 Serge El Adm 77-11=66, 2 Iain Murchie 72-5= 67. Best scratch Iain Murchie 72. Magic twos Iain Murchie@ 5th hole which was drawn out so Iain won accumulator

Winner of Eclectic Cup – Stuart Campbell net 52 BIH over runner-up Iain Murchie net 52.

Fixtures: Sunday October 4, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday, October 8, front 9 Medal. Make up own groups, see starter for times.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday September 26, Captains Prize. A good turnout celebrating Peter McKinnon’s final year in office. Despite the beautiful weather conditions scoring was held in check by some pin positions which were to say the least ‘challenging’. Someone must have upset the greenkeeper!

Result: 1 R Logan 36pts, 2 G Andrews 34pts BIH, 3 A Smith 34pts. Magic twos from W Paton, R Logan and D K Henderson.

Fixtures: Saturday October 3, season ending Corrie Medal. Make up your own matches and register in normal Covid system.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday September 27, Brandon qualifier, 27 played, CSS 66. 1 Tam McNab 73-13=60, 2 Donald McKinnie 76-11=65, 3 Jimmy Armit 80-14=66 acb. Scratch Greg McCrae 72.

Fixture: Sunday October 4, Brandon qualifier.

Winner of the Captains Prize Rab Logan alongside Corrie club captain Peter McKinnon. NO_B40golf001

Hole in onesie for the Shiskine ladies at their annual Pink Day. NO_B40golf02