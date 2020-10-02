Community hero awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Openreach, the UK’s digital network provider, has launched a nationwide ‘community connectors’ award programme to recognise people who’ve supported their neighbours during lockdown.

The company is asking every MP in Scotland and the rest of the UK to nominate an individual from their constituency.

The Openreach team, whose key worker engineers have worked throughout the pandemic to maintain and build the UK’s largest phone and broadband network – are seeking nominations for community heroes who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring local people together, creating networks which unite, connect and care for the lonely and vulnerable.





Nominations for the Community Connectors Awards will be judged by a panel including Openreach engineers and CEO Clive Selley, with winners invited to receive their award from their local MP at a virtual presentation event in November.

The deadline for nominations is October 16.