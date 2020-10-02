Brewery owner buys Flying Firkin distribution firm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The owners of the Arran Brewery have purchased the Lancashire based Flying Firkin Distribution Ltd (FFD) from the company’s prior majority shareholder SIBA Commercial Services Ltd, following a competitive tender process.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed but FFD will soon continue to trade, distributing cask beer across the UK, following a period of non-trading due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

Brewery owner Gerald Michaluk has made the purchase under his Glasgow based Marketing Management Services Ltd of which he is managing director.





Speaking on behalf of the SIBA Board, Ian Fozard, SIBA chairman said: ‘Following a small investment and business development by SIBA, Flying Firkin Distribution is a modernised and viable business which will continue to support independent brewers under its new stewardship by Marketing Management Services Ltd, who have proven experience in cask beer wholesale and distribution.’

Mr Michaluk said: ‘Flying Firkin was saved by the prompt and responsible action of SIBA stepping in at a critical time and this intervention has been hugely beneficial to small independent brewers. We are looking to take over and grow the business despite these difficult times for the whole industry.

‘Flying Firkin is in a good shape to stand up for itself once again and Marketing Management Services will support the business as we work our way through the current crises and to a point where once again we can all enjoy craft cask beer in our local pub and festivals, showcasing the best of British beer.’



