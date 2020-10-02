Big entry for golf contest but Kyle retains trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Kyle McNicol has retained the Arran High School golf trophy.

However, he had a much tougher time this year as the annual golf competition drew a record entry this year with 21 pupils competing for the cup.

Taking place at Lamlash Golf Club under the watchful eye of Active Schools coordinator, Lauren Gilbert, who organised the event, the competition was played on a pristine course with a prizegiving held later in the day.





After a day of good quality golfing Kyle McNicol won the cup with 42 points and with Thomas Gilmore following closely behind with only one point less. In third place, with 38 points, Rory Curry took the final medal. Jack Popplewell won the nearest to the pin award and Donald Currie won the longest drive.

Active Schools coordinator Lauren Gilbert said: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part and congratulations to all of the winners. A good day was enjoyed by all and the course is looking fantastic. A huge thanks must go to Lamlash Golf Club who offered enthusiastic support throughout the day and for providing food, green fees and mentoring.’

The competition this year, despite coronavirus restrictions, was a remarkable success with a record-breaking attendance compared to last year when the competition only received four entrants. Kyle McNicol among them and, once again, taking first place.

Active Schools coordinator Lauren Gilbert joins all of the pupils who took part in the golf competition. 01_B40AHSgolf01





L to r, Rory Curry, Thomas Gilmore, Kyle McNicol and Lauren Gilbert. 01_B40AHSgolf02