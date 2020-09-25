NHS urges patients to stop and think before attending the emergency department

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

While not wishing to dissuade anyone from making use of the emergency department at Arran War Memorial Hospital when necessary, NHS bosses are asking people to stop and think before attending as it may not always be the best place to treat certain conditions.

The message comes from NHS Ayrshire and Arran and applies to all emergency departments in the region where hospital services remain under pressure from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Crawford McGuffie, medical director and emergency department consultant, said: ‘As we move towards the winter months, our emergency departments are getting busier. This year, with the added pressure of COVID-19, our emergency departments are under even more pressure. However, we know that some people who attend them would receive more appropriate and quicker treatment elsewhere.





‘So, we are asking members of the public to stop, think, and ask ‘Is it an emergency?’ If it is an emergency, come straight to the emergency department.

‘That way we can ensure that our emergency departments are there for those who need it most – those with life-threatening emergencies, and injuries.’

If you do attend an emergency department and your condition does not need the services of an emergency department, you may be redirected to a more appropriate service. These include GP surgery, NHS24, pharmacy, emergency dental service, pregnancy services and sexual health services. Redirecting patients to more appropriate services will help emergency departments run more efficiently and patients will be seen quicker.

Dr McGuffie added: ‘We want to make sure that the right patient is seen at the right place at the right time with the right clinician. Our key message is to let people know the most appropriate time to visit an emergency department, and what are the available alternatives.





‘And if you have COVID-19 symptoms, visit NHS Inform for advice and to book a test, and call NHS24 on 111 if symptoms worsen. The emergency department is not the correct route to take if you have mild symptoms or need a test.’

• Your local pharmacy can provide expert advice for common illnesses and ailments.

• Call NHS24 on 111 to access out-of-hours advice and services, or if you’re unsure where to go.

• If you have COVID-19 symptoms, visit www.nhsinform.scot for advice and to book a test, and call NHS24 on 111 if symptoms worsen.

• Your GP surgery is for an illness or injury that just won’t go away.

• The emergency department is for life-threatening emergencies and injuries.

Arran War Memorial Hospital. 01_B39AWMH01