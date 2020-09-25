Community spirit – week 39, 2020

Arran has been hard hit with a double tragedy this week with the death of Tony McDowall and an as-yet-unnamed pensioner in Brodick. The shocking news has reverberated around the close-knit communities of Arran and it comes at a time when positive news seems in short supply. Further news from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, advising of restrictions on personal liberties necessary to help contain the spread of the virus, will also offer little cheer to those who depend on the hospitality and tourist industry as their source of income. And while it may sound trite in these difficult times, many do find that seeking out the good or the positive, can go some way in helping to counter all of the prevalent negativity. There is certainly many positives around and there is much to be grateful for, especially here on Arran. People performing kind deeds, showing care and compassion for others, and most importantly, maintaining a sense of community that helps to bolster people, unifying them and helping to tackle debilitating feelings of isolation in troubling times. The people of Arran have faced difficult times before and they have emerged from it all, stronger and wiser, as we will again once this pandemic has loosed its grip on the nation. We call on everyone on Arran to keep being kind and considerate and to look out for your neighbours and friends. Shop locally, support local businesses and help to nurture and keep the community spirit, that we can all find solace in, alive.