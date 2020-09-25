Business fundraiser provides face covering for school pupils

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils and teachers at Arran High School have taken delivery of 400 face coverings thanks to the brainchild of Arran Graphics owner, Graham Chappell, and the generosity of a number of Arran businesses.

Graham came up with the idea and informally approached a number of business owners who, to his surprise, immediately agreed to help fund the venture. Businesses who contributed include, Arran Graphics, James of Arran Chocolate Shop, The Arran Cheese Shop, Arran Dairies, Arran Active and the Brodick Co-op.

The face coverings, sometimes also known as buffs or snoods are a great way of providing sustainable face coverings. They are easy to wash and quick to dry and they help to reduce the waste and litter created by disposable face masks.





The generous donation means that each pupil and member of staff has been provided with one free buff and 100 remain for purchasing at the cost of £5 each through Parent Pay.

As the rules on wearing face coverings on school transport and in school have tightened, having a face covering around the neck means all pupils will have ready access to a face covering, helping to keep them and the community safe.





Arran High School pupils and staff with the buffs featuring the school logo. No_B39buff01