Brodick’s main road repairs could be seven months away

Work to repair Brodick’s main road will likely only begin next Spring owing to priority and circumstances surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic.

The pot-holed road which has deep gouges and rim-destroying depressions, particularly in the usual trouble spots near the small Co-op, has been prioritised as the last in line in the Arran Roadworks Programme’s Order of Works released by North Ayrshire Council.

Work on the C147 at Lochranza and at Pirnmill and the B880 at Shiskine and Balmichael have all been scheduled with work starting on Wednesday September 30, 2020. Following that, work will take place at Manse Road and Hospital Road as well as a section at Clauchlands Road to Hospital Road in Lamlash.





Work on the A841 north of the ferry terminal junction to the Co-op and from Invercloy Guest House to the Brodick Library is ‘to be confirmed’ and is likely to be an ‘outstanding location’.

A spokesperson from North Ayrshire Council’s Commercial Services (Roads) said: ‘Unfortunately, due to circumstances surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic we are unable to complete all of the locations this year. These outstanding locations will be carried out as soon as circumstances allow, however this will most likely be around April next year.

‘Our appointed contractor, Hillhouse Quarry Company has made arrangements to commence works on Wednesday September 30, 2020 and plan to complete works by Friday October 16, 2020. Given the short timescales it is planned that works will carried out at weekends where possible. Please be aware that due to unforeseen issues as a result of weather, ferry bookings etc. the works timetable may alter but this will be communicated at the earliest opportunity.

‘Due to the existing road widths it is necessary for all surfacing works to be carried out under road closures, with these closures taking place during the working day between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm. Unfortunately, due to the road layout, surfacing equipment and material cooling periods it will not be possible to open the road during the working day to accommodate through traffic at the planned locations. There will also be occasions where preparatory works will be carried out under traffic management outwith the times of these planned closures, however any delays caused by this will be minimal.’





A section of road near the Brodick Co-op which is in a bad state of repair and is crumbling away in numerous places. 01_B39road01