Appeal following fatal road crash

Police in Ayrshire are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on Arran.

The incident happened around 3.50pm on Saturday September 19 on Mid Mayish Road, Brodick when a red Citreon car collided with a 78-year-old woman.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.





Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and we are encouraging anyone with any information to get in contact with officers.

‘There were a number of passers-by at the time and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

‘If you were in the area at the time or have any potential dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation, I would urge that you get in touch.’

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2647 of 19/09/20.



