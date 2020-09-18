Flamingo study to help shape sick children services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A multi-disciplinary team including Nursing, Paediatric and GP colleagues from the Universities of Aberdeen, Stirling and Edinburgh Napier are taking part in a FLAMINGO (flow of hospital admissions in children and young people) study to help shape sick children services.

This Scotland-wide project seeks to get a fuller understanding of parent and carer’s experience when a sick child requires a short admission to hospital. The research team is keen to hear the experiences of parents and carers in Ayrshire and Arran.

Parents and carers of children who have had a short, unplanned, stay in hospital within the last five years are being asked to help share their experiences and provide information to shape the future of sick kids’ services across Scotland.





Dr Christine Findlay, a Consultant Paediatrician at University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock explained that researchers are interested in speaking to parents or carers whose child has had an urgent or unplanned admission due to illness (not accidents or broken bones) and has stayed in hospital for less than 24 hours.

Dr Findlay said: ‘These are confusing and worrying times for parents of young children, who can be uncertain about the best thing to do if their child becomes sick.

‘The NHS is continuing to see children as normal and parents are advised to seek help as they usually would if worried about their child.

‘Covid-19 has increased family anxieties and is changing the way we all respond to symptoms of illness. We’re asking families and healthcare workers, when this pandemic has passed – ‘what would you like services for sick kids to look like?’





‘We are keen to involve the public and NHS staff to help improve how we deliver services, so that children in Scotland get the right care at the right time, and the best possible start for their future health.’

In addition to interviewing parents and carers the study is also keen to learn from the experiences of healthcare workers involved in providing short-stay emergency care for children and young people. If you are a parent or a professional working with sick kids, you can have your say in shaping our future services in Scotland.

Parents or NHS staff who are interested in taking part and talking to a researcher can contact Emma King (emma.king@stir.ac.uk) or Steve Turner (s.w.turner@abdn.ac.uk).