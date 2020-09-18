Disappointment for WASPI women

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Women against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) were once again left disappointed with the unsuccessful High Court Judicial Review earlier this week.

Despite this setback WASPI have confirmed that they will continue to campaign for what they believe is achievable and affordable; compensation for women who have been unfairly disadvantaged with a rapid increase to their State Pension age (SPa).

A spokesperson from WASPI said: ‘WASPI is not opposed to the equalisation of the SPa with men but it was done without adequate notice, leaving no time to make alternative arrangements.





‘Women were informed directly some 14 years after the SPa was first changed, many only given 18-months notice, of up to a six-year increase, many others were not informed at all. This left their retirement plans shattered.’

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman is currently considering six sample cases of maladministration out of the thousands of complaints made to the DWP by WASPI women.