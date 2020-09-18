Charity warns of Test and Protect scams

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Age Scotland has issued a warning for older people to be on the look out for Test and Protect scams after reports of fraudsters conning older people into paying for tests or handing over financial details.

The warning comes after cold callers, posing as contact tracers, have attempted to cash in on the crisis by telling people they need to pay for a Covid-19 test and to divulge their bank details and other personal information on the phone.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, said: ‘It’s absolutely disgusting that anyone would try to use the Test and Protect scheme to exploit people and con them out of their money. However unfortunately there will always be heartless scammers who prey on the most vulnerable in our society.





‘Not only are older people more at risk of serious illness from coronavirus and extremely anxious about it, but they are disproportionately likely to be targeted by fraudsters and fall victim to this type of crime. It’s all too easy for someone to let their defences down and be talked into paying for a test or divulging financial information.

‘We’re grateful that the Scottish Government has taken on board our feedback in making the Test and Protect scheme as safe and secure as possible, with an option to call back if people suspect they are being scammed. We would urge everyone to be aware of how it works, and warn any older relatives to look out for scams.

‘Genuine contact tracers will never ask for payment or any financial or confidential details. If you have any concerns, you can always hang up and call back on the official number (0800 030 8012), ideally from another phone or after waiting to make sure the line is clear.’



