Auchrannie Leisure Club reopens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The largest leisure facilities on Arran at the Auchrannie Spa Resort have once again opened their doors to member of the public.

Returning to business as usual, albeit with a number of restrictions to comply with Government guidelines and social distancing measures, the pools, fitness suite and games hall, have all reopened at the start of the week on Monday. The Playbarn, however, remains shut.

Among the many changes to protect patrons and staff is that all facilities will need to be booked prior to visiting by telephoning 01770 302234. Face coverings will be mandatory and 2m social distancing will also be required. Use of the facilities has also been reduced to 45 minute sessions and while showers and toilets will be available, personal equipment such as arm bands, gym mats and googles cannot be provided.





The membership programme has also been suspended, although it is hoped to reinstate this soon, and until then everyone will pay the same entrance charges. Those who were members when the facilities closed will continue to enjoy membership benefits.

Opening hours along with charges and changes to the facilities are all available on the Auchrannie website at http://www.auchrannie.co.uk/

The Auchrannie Spa Resort has reopened with strict safety measures to protect the public. No_B38Auchrannie01



