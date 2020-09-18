Arran Sound secures rights to broadcast PS Waverley inspired Captain Bobo series

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In a coup for Arran’s first community radio station, Arran Sound, have been awarded the rights to broadcast a popular ten part radio series of the Captain Bobo children’s books.

The books written by RD Dikstra and Kay Hutchison, with Illustrations by Matt Rowe, are inspired by the PS Waverley and tales told by Kay’s father, Captain Robin ‘Hurricane Hutch’ Hutchison, who was one of the youngest captains to serve on the Firth of Clyde, where he worked for over 40 years.

Mhairi-Aileen Smeir, Chair of Arran Sound, said: ‘This is great news for Arransound.com and all our listeners.





‘We are so delighted to be able to bring this to Arran, especially with the Waverley being so topical and it is a good news Arran story for the Waverley too.

‘If you listen carefully, there is an Island in the story that sounds very much like Arran and I am sure some of the characters may be very familiar to Arranites too.’

The Captain Bobo series has been produced in both English and Gaelic and Arran Sound will initially broadcast the English version narrated by Largs born actor John Sessions. The Book and Card Centre in Brodick will also be stocking the books.

Author Kay Hutchison said: ‘This is an exciting time for us. We are really looking forward to being able to share Captain Bobo’s stories with a wider audience. We are particularly pleased to be producing a Gaelic version as many of the crew my father sailed with were from the Western Isles. I know he would be delighted we are able to honour them in this way.’





The first episode of the Captain Bobo series will be broadcast at 3.30pm on Thursday September 24 at Arransound.com with a new episode every week until Thursday November 26.

Author Kay Hutchisonwith her father Captain Robin ‘Hurricane Hutch’ Hutchison who was the inspiration for the Captain Bobo books. No_B38arransound01

The first episode is called Bananas and it tells the story of the ship taking on a new role when a missing elephant turns up out of the blue. No_B38arransound02

The second episode is called On the Rocks – a race to the pier ends up with a ship on the rocks. No_B38arransound03