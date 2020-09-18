Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 38

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday September 23, 2000





Arran High School pupils have been out on work experience this week. Here we see Lynsey Stewart from Shiskine, who has been at Brodick playgroup learning how to work and deal with young children and Joseph Stewart, also from Shiskine, who spent his week with the Royal Mail. Meanwhile Ashley Devlin from Whiting Bay spent her week at the opticians in Brodick, and is seen with receptionist Margaret McKay, while Becky Jones from Kildonan spent her week at the Banner and is seen drawing the competition winners for the Ideal Homes Show in Glasgow. 01_B38tweY01, 01_B38tweY02, 01_B38tweY03, O1_B38tweY04

The Lamlash tennis champions 2000. Back row: Jimmy Stewart and Campbell Seaton. Front row: Sally Broookes, Jane Boyle, Isabelle McClure and Tania Merand. 01_B38tweY05

Retiring after a total of 60 years toiling at hot stoves in the school kitchens are Jean McCormack and Ann Miller from Lamlash and May Hamilton who worked at Kilmory. They were presented with bouquets by two North Ayrshire Council catering managers seen behind them. 01_B38tweY06



